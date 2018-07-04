What weather would look like Thursday across Nigeria – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy morning over the central states of the country on Thursday with prospects of early morning rain showers over Abuja, Lafia, Lokoja and Makurdi axis.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 24 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were expected to prevail over Abuja, Lokoja, Lafia, Makurdi, Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Mambilla Plateau, Kaduna, Jos and Zaria axis during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted southern states would experience moderate morning rains with cloudy skies over the southwest inland with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorms over Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Akure, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Shaki, and Iseyin axis with moderate rains over Calabar, Eket, Uyo, Port-Harcourt and their environs in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience cloudy skies over the north western axis with prospects of thunderstorms over the northeast axis in the morning hours.

“Localised thunderstorm are expected over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

