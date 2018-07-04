Man docked for allegedly raping own underaged daughter

Related News

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday remanded a 52-year-old man, Monday Ovbovbo, in prison custody for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter.

The prosecutor, Thomas Ojo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 19, 2018, at Idogbo community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

He said the offence was punishable under Section 214 of the Criminal Code Cap 48, Vol II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable in Edo State.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when his plea was taken.

Magistrate J. O. Ejale ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned the case till July 13 for further hearing.

(NAN)