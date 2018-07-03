Buhari to visit Borno Friday – Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Borno State on security engagements on Friday, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno has disclosed.

Mr Shettima, who stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, said he was in the villa in respect of the forthcoming presidential visit to the state.

The governor noted with delight the relative peace and stability being enjoyed by inhabitants of the state. He expressed the hope that the Boko Haram insurgency was largely over.

“Well, the ongoing insurgency problem is largely over, we might be having some hiccups but when you compare the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.

“We have pockets of the insurgents in inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration.

“There is no cause for alarm,’’ he said.

