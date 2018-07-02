Court remands girl, mother in prison for allegedly killing father

Related News

A teenage girl and her mother have been remanded in prison custody for allegedly hacking her father to death over his refusal to consent to her marriage plans.

Justice Idris Kutigi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo on Monday ordered the girl and her mother, Asabe, remanded in Suleja Prisons after they pleaded not guilty to charges bordering on conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Mr Kutigi, then, adjourned the case until September 19 for hearing.

The police prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the alleged offences were committed on March 10.

He said that the accused, both firewood sellers of Karavan Village Bwari, Abuja, allegedly hacked Kusha Kure to death at their home in Karavan.

According to him, the teenager carried out the act because the deceased was not in support of her marital plans with her 24-year-old boyfriend.

The offences, he said, contravened Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

Culpable Homicide is punishable with death under 221 of the Penal Code.