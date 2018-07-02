Nigeria’s Federal High Courts to begin on annual long vacation

Related News

The Federal High Court in Lagos will on July 9, begin annual long vacation for the year 2018, according to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati.

The circular in Lagos on Monday quoted Mr Kafarati as stating that “the long vacation is observed annually, pursuant to the provisions of Order 46 rule 4 (a) of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2009.

“The vacation is to begin from Monday July 9, and end on Friday Sept. 14.

“During the vacation, only the core stations namely: Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt will remain functional: litigating public are at liberty to approach only these courts.”

The circular provides that the Abuja division will cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North Western, and the North Eastern parts of the country.

The Lagos division is to cater for cases from the Western parts of the country, while the Port Harcourt division will cater for cases from the South-South and South-East.

The circular states that “only cases of extreme urgency, such as arrest of ships and fundamental rights cases, are to be entertained during the period.”

Justice Muslim Hassan and Chuka Obiozor, a professor, are listed as vacation judges for the Lagos division.

Meanwhile, the circular further states that the 2018/2019 Federal High Court Legal Year and Annual Judges Conference will hold from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20.

(NAN)