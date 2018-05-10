Nigeria identifies diplomat assassinated in Sudan

Related News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified the Nigerian diplomat found dead on Thursday at his home in Khartoum, capital of Sudan.

According to the ministry, the victim is Habibu Almu, an immigration attache.

NAN had reported that two security sources confirmed the death and indicated that an investigation was ongoing.

“The ministry has received the sad news of the untimely death of the immigration attache in our mission in Khartoum, Sudan,” said Elias-Fatile, spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry said.

“We are awaiting further and detailed report from the mission after which a statement would be issued.”

A television station, al-Arabiya, had described the diplomat’s death as an “assassination”, according to Reuters .