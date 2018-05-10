NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral offences

Related News

National Youth Service Corps members have been warned against any act of misconduct through their participation as ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming elections.

This was made known in a press statement signed by the Corps’ director, press and public relations, Adenike Adeyemi, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure, gave this warning on Thursday at the Lagos State Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, as the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course came to an end.

The DG said the full weight of the law would be applied on any erring corps member who violates electoral laws.

He said the NYSC would not undermine the goodwill it has built over the years while noting that the welfare and security of all corps members remain the priority of the scheme.

Similarly, Akinwumi Ambode, governor of Lagos State, in his address, urged the corps members to contribute their quota to the socio-economic and political development of the State.

He urged them to leave “indelible footprints” in the state’ in the area of healthcare delivery, education, campaign on HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, social services and agriculture.’

Mr Ambode, who was represented by by the commissioner for special duties and inter-governmental relations, Oluseye Oladejo, said excellent performance would be rewarded at the end of the service year.

He advised the corps members to embrace entrepreneurship development as the only antidote to the increasing rate of unemployment among the youth in the country.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State coordinator of the scheme, Mohammed Momoh, urged them not to embark on unauthorized journeys but also be security conscious as they settle down in their respective host communities.

“Refrain from keeping late nights and respect the culture and traditions of host communities,” he said.