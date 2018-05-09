Reps to probe alleged mismanagement of Safe School Initiative funds

Related News

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to probe alleged mismanagement of the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) Funds in the North-east.

This followed a motion by Shuaibu Abdulrahman (Adamawa-APC) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Abdulrahman recalled that SSI, a global intervention fund, was launched under the leadership of former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, four years ago, after the abduction of Chibok school girls.

He said that an undisclosed amount of money was collected to enhance physical security around vulnerable schools to check abduction of students in schools in the North-east.

The lawmaker said that there was no evidence that schools in the area had now been secured or fortified with CCTV Cameras, high perimeter fence and generators as provided in the original concept of the initiative.

He noted that the absence of security infrastructure in North-East schools led to the recent abduction of students of Government Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe.

According to him, this brought embarrassment and attendant trauma on Nigeria.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Initiatives on the North-east to investigate the extent of the funds collected.

The committee will also investigate the management of the fund, its custodian and determine whether or not the funds have been applied to the purpose for which it was collected.

The committee was given eight weeks to submit the report.