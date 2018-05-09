Secondus hails peaceful conduct of Ekiti PDP primaries

Related News

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said the successful conduct of the PDP gubernatorial primaries in Ekiti State is a result of the party’s re-branding and re-positioning project.

PDP peacefully held its primaries on Tuesday with the deputy governor of Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola, emerging as the party’s candidate.

He defeated his closest rival and former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye, after scoring 1,190 votes against 771 votes polled by Mr Adeyeye.

The chairman of the party in statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, on Wednesday, said the real winner from the exercise is democracy and not any individual as the PDP family in Ekiti would be healthier from the primary.

In a congratulatory message to Governor Ayodele Fayose and other leaders and members of PDP in Ekiti state soon after the primary, Mr Secondus appreciated them for conducting themselves well.

He charged them to note the pre- primary understanding that there will be no winner or loser but contestants all.

In the statement, Mr Secondus also commended all those whose sacrifice helped to make the primary a success, particularly Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his team who conducted the primary, and Mr Adeyeye for not only accepting the result but commending the process as free, fair and credible.

“The successful conduct of hitch-free and transparent gubernatorial primaries in Ekiti state on Tuesday is a consequence of the party’s re-branding and repositioning project that has proved to be on course,” he said.

Mr Secondus went ahead to assure members and supporters of the party in the state and the nation that his campaign promises that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates in the party is gone remains and Ekiti case is the first test.

He charged any member of the party desiring to fly the flag of the party at any level to return to the grassroots and market themselves “because in a rebranded PDP, ticket is not given in party offices but by the people in the field.”

Mr Secondus warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State not to create any nuisance in their “frustration” ahead of the July 14 election, alleging available intelligence shows the opposition is trying to launch havoc in the state to disrupt the election.

For this, he urged PDP members in the state to remain vigilant and not relent until what he described as the final success is achieved on July 14.