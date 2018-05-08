Back codeine ban with law, JNI tells federal government

Codeine is one of the drus being abused by young people
Youth abusing codeine (Photo Credit: The Whistler NG)

Following the recent ban on the importation of cough syrups with codeine, the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) on Tuesday call on the Federal Government to enact laws that back its action.

The Secretary General, JNI, Khalid Aliyu, made the call during an interview with newsmen after the pre -Ramadhan meeting held in Kaduna.

“We thank God that the federal government has banned codeine, but there should be a law backing it that will punish culprits found dealing with codeine.”

Mr Aliyu said that drug abuse has been the problem of northern youth as most of them abused codeine and other cough syrup.

He called on scholars to take advantage of the preaching sessions during Ramadhan to enlighten the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

He also urged scholars not to resort to politicking while delivering sermon and urged them to preach against hate speech.

The federal government had banned the production and importation of cough syrup containing codeine on May 1.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.