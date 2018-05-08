2019: Sowore engages Nigerians in New York

Related News

Continuing with his goal of meeting Nigerians everywhere that they can be found to present his vision for the country, Omoyele Sowore held a town hall meeting on Saturday in New York City. The event was attended by about hundreds of Nigerians in New York and viewed by thousands online.

Mr Sowore declared that for the first time, Nigerians are going to produce a leader who does not require the blessings of self proclaimed king makers and godfathers.

He shared observations from his recent nationwide tour of Nigeria with the attendees. He recalled meeting with poor and destitute women in the streets of Kano who did not ask for money but were begging for education for their children.

He described the scenes in Onitsha and Owerri, where attendees expressed a yearning for a Nigeria that is fair and just and works for all.

He described his excitement to hear the attendees at the Kaduna town hall event express their desire to see the dichotomy between North and South Kaduna bridged asking for a happy Kaduna.

He reiterated his belief that security is a major issue in Nigeria, but that Nigeria’s leaders are complicit in the spread of terrorism and lawlessness. He queried the government’s neglect of the farmers – herdsmen conflicts. He also wondered how Boko Haram could be overcome if the Nigerian government is the largest sponsor of the group through the millions of dollars that have been paid in ransom fees. He vowed to commit resources to ending Boko Haram’s reign of terror and providing protection to Nigerians in the North-east who continue to be victims of kidnappings and mayhem unleashed by the group.

He declared that he is committed to listening to the people and giving them the Nigeria they want and deserve.

Mr Sowore vowed that the Nigeria that he will work for is one in which the economy works for the majority of Nigerians and not just a select few.

He emphasised that Nigeria has no Northern or Southern problem; but that Nigeria has a “bad governance” problem. He indicated that those who think that governmental neglect is just a southern problem must remember that the North suffers the most from bad governance – with rampant poverty, high drug use, lack of schools, health care and infrastructure.

He reiterated that his #TakeitBack Movement is for all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity, age, religious affiliation or gender.

He committed himself to enabling Nigerians in diaspora vote if elected to office, so that their voices could also be heard.

Mr Sowore then took questions and answered them for over five hours responding elaborately to all questions.

Excited attendees stayed back for over an hour to exchange pleasantries with him and take photos.

The town hall meeting was moderated by a former University of Lagos Students Union President and prominent U.S.-based engineer, Malcom Fabiyi, and leader of the Nigeria Liberty Forum Bukola Oreofe.

Signed

Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi

Director of Publicity

Sowore 2019 / Take It Back Movement