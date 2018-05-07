2018 Hajj: NAHCON warns pilgrims boards on electronic registration

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to ensure full compliance with the electronic Hajj (E-Hajj) registration as directed by the Saudi Arabian Hajj Authorities.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Muhammad, spoke on Monday while addressing ICT officials of the State Boards, Commissions and Agencies at a one-day training on E-Hajj.

According to a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media, Fatimah Mustapha, Mr Muhammad said electronic Hajj registration was part of the requirements demanded by Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj.

He explained that the measure was part of efforts of the Saudi authorities to ensure transparency, fair play, justice and equity in the entire Hajj operations.

Mr Muhammad said the training was conducted to teach the officials the nitty-gritty on the registration of 2018 Hajj intending pilgrims through the E-Hajj registration.

He added that the E-Hajj was the only system that could guarantee visa processing and acquisition for pilgrims.

The chairman reiterated the commitment of the commission to E-Hajj operation and the need for all official dealings on Hajj within and outside Nigeria to be in compliance with the system.

He said it was high time for all Hajj and Umrah operators to get acquainted with the development in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) because Hajj operations were gradually becoming paperless.

Mr Muhammad said NAHCON would deal with the State Boards based on the information made available on NAHCON’s e-portal.

“All the requirements for Hajj visa including accommodation, catering services and transportation are all done online.

“Pilgrim is expected to choose the service providers whose companies are already on the Saudi Hajj portal for the choice of the intending pilgrims,” he said.

The NAHCON boss warned state pilgrims officials against endangering the process, as incorrect information uploaded on the Hajj portal may smack untold consequences on the state.

“It is a very rare privilege to manage Hajj affairs. Therefore let us work together to improve the current ranking of Nigeria in Hajj operations from being amongst the last five to number one,” he said.

(NAN)