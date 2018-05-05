APC factions in Ebonyi hold parallel Congresses

Related News

The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress in Ebonyi State may continue as two factions of the party held parallel ward congresses in the state on Saturday.

Two parallel factions had emerged after the maiden congress of the party in 2014 with one faction led by Ben Nwaobasi as the chairman while the other faction had Eze Nwachukwu as its chairman.

Both factions also operate separate offices with members of the state working committee of the party pitching their tents with different factions.

Also both factions have been in court since 2014 over the leadership of the party.

Saturday’s congress was expected to usher in peace and unity in the party but it seems to be the same old story of factionalisation.

From the meeting of the Ajayi Nicholas-led congress committee in Abakaliki on Friday night, it was obvious that the congress will be anything but free, fair and devoid of any irregularities as stakeholders complained of being edged out.

But Mr Nicholas assured of a level playing field.

The committee chairman said that he would meet with the leaders of the party with the aim of arriving at a consensus.

He added: “If they fail, we will invoke the powers of the national chairman of the party and conduct the election according to our conscience,” he had said.

However, on Saturday, Mr Nwaobasi’s faction allegedly held a parallel congress in various wards in the state.

Mr Nwobasi however alleged that the seven-man committee, led by Ajayi Nicholas, was hijacked by the group loyal to Mr Nwachukwu.

He said: “The committee arrived and went to the factional secretariat, anchored by the state vice chairman, Eze Nwachukwu who elevated himself as the acting state chairman who was foisted on the Party by the National Secretariat to please the minister.”

Reacting, Mr Nwachukwu said there was nothing like parallel congress or faction in the party as he was the only recognised chairman of the party hence all the members of the seven-member committee worked with him.

He said there was consensus in most of the local governments in accordance with the party constitution but that four local government’s had yet to agree to a consensus.

He listed the four local governments as Ikwo, Ebonyi, Onicha and Ishielu.

He said if the stakeholders in the four local governments fail to reach a consensus, the Congress Committee will fix a convenient date to hold the congress for them.