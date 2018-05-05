PHOTO NEWS: Finance Minister Adeosun picks up APC membership card

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Saturday picked up her membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Mrs Adeosun, a former finance commissioner in Ogun state, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.
The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun with the National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018
The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018
The National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Bello (second right), handing over the membership card of the APC to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in the presence of other party chieftains in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018.
The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.