PHOTO NEWS: Finance Minister Adeosun picks up APC membership card

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018
The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Saturday picked up her membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mrs Adeosun, a former finance commissioner in Ogun state, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun with the National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018
The National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Bello (second right), handing over the membership card of the APC to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in the presence of other party chieftains in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018.
