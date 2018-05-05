NYSC DG tasks corps members on security awareness

Related News

Corps members have been advised to be security conscious while in their respective host communities during the service year.

This was made known in a press statement signed by the National Youth Service Corps, Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, on Friday.

According to the statement, the Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure ,gave this advice on Friday while addressing the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the orientation camp in Obubra, Cross River State.

Mr Kazaure urged them to be wary of people with questionable characters, conduct themselves as role models and responsible leaders as they would be posted to new environments

He warned the female members to avoid indecent and provocative dressings that may contradict the cultural beliefs of their host communities.

The Director-General encouraged them to strive and add value to their host communities by leaving good legacies through the provision of developmental projects that would ameliorate suffering.

“Avoid unauthorised journey, don’t indulge in night parties and make sure you conduct yourselves as good ambassadors at all time,” Mr Kazaure said.

The state coordinator of Cross River, Ambekemo Eniola, said the corps members have been actively engaged in all camp activities

“There are about 2,116 corps members in Cross River orientation camp”, she said

She, however, lamented that the camp is yet to be connected to national grid which has made it to rely solely on power generating sets.