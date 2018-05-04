Why we will not create new polling units – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained it will not create new polling units because it is too late to do so with the 2019 elections less than 10 months away.

The commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated on Friday this while responding to a question whether new polling units would be created, even if less than the 30,000 claimed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had alleged in a statement that INEC was working on creating 30,000 polling units to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission, however, urged Nigerians to disregard such claims.

“On the creation of new polling units, there is no time between now and the general elections to create new units,” Mr Yakubu said.