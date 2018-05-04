University of Ibadan alumni to honour JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

Related News

The University of Ibadan Alumni Association will honour the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, at an event scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Oloyede will be bestowed with “the most distinguished alumnus” award as part of activities marking the association’s 60th anniversary.

The event is billed to take place at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will chair the ceremony.

Other activities lined up for the anniversary event include scholarship award to 26 students, and donation of postgraduate hall of residence to the university.

Mr Oloyede, a professor, was nominated for the award for “proving to be a worthy ambassador” of the university.

Announcing the nomination, President of the association, Kemi Emina, explained that Mr Oloyede is “leaving indelible footprints on the sands of time” in his “dogged pursuit for a better society for the human race”.

“In a culture of self, where the modern man is daily loosing his humanness, you have continued to show selflessness, courage, steadfastness, love and pursuit of excellence. We are proud of you”.

Mr Oloyede, a past vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, was appointed registrar of JAMB by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2016.

He had attended the University of Ibadan for a diploma in Islamic Studies before proceeding to the University of Ilorin for his Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees.