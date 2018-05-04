Police investigates Lagos lawyer accused of killing husband.

Related News

The Police Command in Lagos has said that it is investigating the case of a 47-year-old woman, Udeme Odibi, who allegedly killed her 50-year-old husband, Mr. Otike Odibi.

The accused allegedly ripped the victim’s intestine and genitals with a knife at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos State.

According to a press statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, the suspect was arrested while she attempted to commit suicide.

Mr. Oti said that on May 3, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos, received a distress call at about 7:30 am that Mrs Odibi, allegedly killed one Mr Odibi in his house at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo Lagos.

“Based on the information, the DPO mobilised a team of detectives to the scene, where they found the man lying on the bed in the pool of his own blood, with his stomach ripped open and exposing the intestine.

“As if that was not enough, the killer severed his genital and placed it on his right hand,” the statement highlighted.

However, before the arrival of the Police, neighbours rushed Mrs Odibi, who had unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband, to the hospital for treatment.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, directed Crime Scene Detectives from the homicide section of the SCID Panti Yaba and forensic experts to the scene to aid in the investigation.

“Witness account revealed that the couple, who are both lawyers, were married three years ago after the deceased divorced his first wife.

“The deceased’s first marriage produced a daughter currently schooling in the UK.”

However, the current marriage is said to be without a child.

“Further information from a neighbour revealed that the deceased called him on phone in the night before he was murdered, complaining that the wife was threatening to kill him with a knife.

“The said neighbour, however, warned him to be careful. The deceased also called his mother and his younger sister complaining of threat to his life that fateful night.

“The CP noted that not too long ago, a husband allegedly killed his wife and baby in Banana Island Lagos. He therefore advised couples to learn to resolve their matrimonial disputes without resorting to violence,” the statement read.