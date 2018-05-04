NEMA receives 165 Nigerians from Libya

Libya-b
FILE PHOTO: Some of the 171 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya before they disembarked form their aircraft on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. {Photo; NAN]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday received 165 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

The aircraft landed at 9:45 p.m at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees comprised of 68 female adults, six female children and as well as 89 male adults and one male infant.

They were handed over to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yakubu Suleiman, by the Head of Mission in Nigeria, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Enira Krdzalic.

Ms Krdzalic noted that IOM, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) had repatriated 7,746 Nigerians from Libya under its voluntary return and rehabilitation programme.

According to her, 600 returnees have been rehabilitated already, while another 200 are to be rehabilitated.

She urged the Nigerian government to improve efforts towards positively engaging the youths by partnering with more international agencies to create employment opportunities.

Ms Krdzalic stressed the need to sensitise Nigerians to the dangers of irregular migration in the quest for seeking greener pastures outside the country.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.