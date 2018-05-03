Falana, Ogunye differ on Melaye’s arraignment on stretcher

Related News

Lawyers have reacted to the trial of Kogi State Senator, Dino Melaye.

Mr Melaye was arraigned for the second time on Thursday at a Magistrate’s Court in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

He is accused, among other offences, of aiding the illegal use of firearms in the state.

Mr Melaye was hospitalised after he attempted to jump out of a police vehicle while being taken to Lokoja.

The senator, representing Kogi West district, was taken to the court on a stretcher on Thursday and arraigned on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and other offences

Although details of the charge could not be immediately accessed, Mr Melaye’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, said he is the fourth defendant in the charge.

Mr Melaye who, is also accused of attempted suicide, had expressed concerns about his safety and the likelihood of a fair trial in his state.

After his arraignment on Thursday, Mr Melaye was remanded in the custody of the police where he will be held till June 11.

Reacting to the arrival of Mr Melaye on a stretcher in court, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, described the situation as unacceptable.

“The arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye in a stretcher in Abuja yesterday and Lokoja this morning is unacceptable in a civilised society.

“It is particularly degrading and humiliating as it violates the fundamental right to the dignity of his person guaranteed by Section 34 of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“Even though the Senator has my sympathy, it is indistinguishable that he has only been given a little dose of the humiliating treatment that is daily meted out to the flotsam and jetsam of our unjust society by the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the senator’s case should not be treated in isolation by the Senate and the bourgeois media. While the solidarity of the federal legislators with Senator Melaye is understandable, the tragic turn of events calls for sober reflection.

“Apart from joining the call for the immediate release of Sheik Ibraheem Elzakzaky and Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) in line with the valid and subsisting orders of competent courts, the National Assembly is called upon to take advantage of Senator Melaye’s case to adopt and domesticate the United Nations Minimum Standard for the Treatment of Criminal Suspects in Nigeria without any delay,” Mr Falana said.

In a different opinion, however, another lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, said the current drama trailing the arraignment may not be unconnected with Mr Melaye’s initial show of power.

Mr Ogunye was speaking in a programme on Channels Television.

“Before he surrendered himself, there were antecidents, there were drama, showmanship and things like that. When you are invited by the police, you should make yourself available. You are not a fugitive of justice, you are a senator of the Federal Republic,” Mr Ogunye said.

Mr Ogunye described as unnecessary the allegation that Mr Melaye attempted to jump from a moving van, although he noted that the allegations were confirmed by Mr Melaye’s friends who attributed the attempt to the senator’s fears about his safety.

“All that drama was not necessary,” Mr Ogunye added.

The lawyer cited a similar situation where Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani, was invited to the police station, adding that Mr Melaye should have acted like Mr Sani who availed himself to the station without much ado.