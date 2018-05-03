10,000 applicants jostle for 600 NDA admission slots


Army recruit engage in obstacle crossing used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: Independent Television and Radio]

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Adeniyi Oyebade, a major general, says over 10,000 candidates have applied for the 600 available admission spaces in the institution.

Mr Oyebade disclosed this on Thursday when members of the Kaduna State Council of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) paid him a courtesy visit.

He said due to the limited admission slots, the management of the academy had always tried to ensure that only the best candidates were admitted.

The commandant said the institution would not deliberately refuse to give admission to any qualified candidate who had passed the entrance examination.

He reiterated the commitment of the academy to continue to partner with the media, especially members of the association in peace building.

The Chairperson of the council, Juliet Oyoyo, said that many youths interested in seeking admission into the NDA did not have the opportunity.

Mrs Oyoyo appealed to the commandant to look into the matter with a view to giving youth who applied for admission into the academy the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

According to her, the purpose of the visit was to seek for the support of the institution for the council’s forthcoming Peace Workshop scheduled hold on May 30 in Kaduna.



