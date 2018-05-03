Osinbajo arrives Ondo on two-day visit

Yemi-Osinbajo-2
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived Akure, the capital of Ondo State, for a two-day official visit.

Mr Osinbajo’s aircraft touched down at the Akure airport at about 2.30 p.m, although locals had been waiting for him since 10a.m.

During the visit, Mr Osinbajo will launch the the Ondo State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) clinic, which is expected to serve as tonic to economic and developmental activities in the state.

His visit will feature interactive sessions with MSMEs and their products.

He is expected to inspect the home grown school feeding programme at Alagbaka Primary School and the Federal Government’s Light Up project at Isinkan Neighbourhood Market in the state capital.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, members of the state executive council, lawmakers and security chiefs in the state were at the airport to receive the vice president.

He immediately headed for the palace of the Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, for a courtesy visit before proceeding to the International Event Centre for a meeting.

At the time of filing this report, Mr Osinbajo was still meeting with and addressing people at the centre.

