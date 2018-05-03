FG repatriates 1213 Nigerians from Libya in three months – Envoy

Related News

The federal government has repatriated 1213 Nigerians from Libya in the first quarter of 2018.

The Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria in Libya, Illiya Fachano, made this known in a telephone interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

He said that the federal government with the help of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has been able to repatriate Nigerians from Libya and to Nigeria safely.

“The IOM has been very supportive and helpful in our aim at ensuring that these Nigerians who were stranded in Libyan camps are able to return home safely.

“I think that Nigerians are becoming more aware of illegal migrations and we hope to see a reduction in the number of people caught in such predicaments however, we will continue to protect and salvage our people,’’ he said.

He added that the IOM was also supporting in the rehabilitation of the Libyan returnees, by providing funds and vocational training.

NAN reports that an estimate of 3500 Nigerian were successfully repatriated from Libya in the year of 2017.(NAN)