Senator confirms Dino Melaye escaped from police vehicle

Related News

A senator, Ben Murray-Bruce confirmed that the embattled senator, Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West, actually escaped police custody last week.

Mr Melaye, reportedly jumped from a police vehicle because he was “repeatedly tear-gassed by police officers”, Mr Bruce said. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the police reaction to this allegation

Via his official twitter handle, Mr Bruce explained that he visited Mr Melaye at the hospital on Monday and was not happy with the condition he met him.

“Just met with @dino_melaye. Very sad to hear what transpired. Dino is asthmatic, yet while in transit, the police gassed him & he could barely breathe.

“Second time they gassed him, he had to force his way out of the vehicle. Dino literally escaped death. SAD!” Mr Bruce said.

Last week, Mr Melaye reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle while trying to escape being taken to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to face trial for a slew of criminal allegations.

Mr Melaye had earlier secured a court judgement to be tried in Abuja rather than Kogi, where he claims his life is in danger

He was later taken to the National Hospital by the police who monitored him on his sickbed until Wednesday when he was arraigned for attempted suicide and destruction of public property, among other allegations.

Mr Melaye’s arraignment in court in Abuja was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial, the police however said.

He was granted bail for N90 million by the Abuja court.

The senator was immediately rearrested by the police and taken to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Bruce, who was clearly not happy with this development, expressed his disappointment as he questioned Nigeria’s democracy.

“So @dino_melaye was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather, they took him to Force Headquarters.

“Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy?,” he said.

Also, the police in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed Mr Melaye’s rearrest, adding that the senator would still be taken to Kogi for trial.

“The police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May, 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” the statement said.

Although hospitalised since Tuesday, Mr Melaye survived an attempt to recall him by his constituents in Kogi State on Saturday.

Only five per cent of registered voters turned out for an exercise that required at least 51 per cent of registered voters.

The outspoken lawmaker has linked his ordeal to his state governor, an allegation the latter has persistently dismissed.