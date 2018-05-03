Nigeria’s political parties, others to discuss youth policies, 2019

Related News

Ahead of the 2019 election, a group known as ‘The Fixing Nigeria Group,’ is set to host the second edition of its national youth conference.

The conference titled #FixingNigeria 2.0, is open to all political parties to pitch at the forth coming event slated for May 29 at the Nicon Luxury, Abuja.

According to the National Press Secretary, Samuel Arua, there would be a political party exhibition, with booths for each party, at which interested youth may register to the political parties of their choice, or gain further information from the parties they seek to join.

The Fixing Nigeria youth conference is organised by the Ernest & Ibrahim foundation, a foundation created to support and propagate efforts in advocacy, education, capacity building and welfare across the countries in Africa and developing nations in the globe, with a primary focus on the Nigerian youth.

Its maiden edition was launched last year in its first Conference tagged #FixingNigeria 1.0, on May 29 marking the 18th Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Following the success of the previous conference which recorded a huge number of youth leaders in attendance across Nigeria, the group expressed optimism that this year’s conference will be “mind blowing.”

“Ahead of the 2019 general elections, youth leaders across the country will, on Democracy Day 2018, gather, both offline and online, at the heart of the Nation’s Capital, to brainstorm on the best strategies for effective and active participation in politics and to discuss on the imperatives of good governance as a major key performance index for the next leadership.

“In a bid to drive more active youth participation in politics, the group requests the attendance and participation of all interested political parties in Nigeria at the conference’s “Political Market Square” plenary session: a panel in which representatives of the various political parties would share with Nigerian youth leaders, their policies and ideologies towards fixing Nigeria.

“We believe that this year’s conference will be a mind blowing moment for all well-meaning Nigerian youth. There will be networking opportunities. It will be interactive, it will be expository with strong sense of problem solving,” the group said, highlighting that no one is too big or too small to participate, as we all are Nigerian citizens and must take charge.

Mr Arua noted only registered parties will have their representatives enlisted as panelists for the conference.

All patriotic youth leaders and youth bodies are expected to send in their delegates for the conference, social media influencers and indeed all citizens from age 17 – 35 across the nation.

Although admission into the conference is free, online tickets will be required. Students and Corp members will be given discounted rates for conference certificates and other materials.