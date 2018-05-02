Killings: Air Force deploying fighter jets, helicopters to Benue

Related News

Nigerian Air Force says it will soon deploy fighter jets and helicopters to help curb ongoing killings in Benue and Taraba states, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Sadique Abubakar, has said.

He made the disclosure at the inauguration of accommodation quarters and referral hospital for officers of 115 Special Operations Group on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said the deployment of military equipment was aimed at complementing joint intervention force already in Benue and in other troubled states.

He said “we are doing a whole lot to make sure that every community in Nigeria is secure. Part of that commitment is our recent establishment of Quick Response Wing in Taraba.

“The unit will soon be deployed to Uguruoje community in the heart of Taraba. The establishment of the unit will add value to what is happening and secure communities.

“In Benue, we already have a joint intervention force comprising army, navy and air force with over 1,000 personnel reporting there.

“Some of the aircraft in 115 SOG will be mobilised to different areas of the country where they are required. So, everybody is working round the clock to secure the communities.”

The chief of air staff said the Federal Government and the military were committed to addressing current security challenges in the middle belt and in other parts of the country.

He added that the Air Force had on Monday taken delivery of two M1-35M helicopters acquired from Russia as part of ongoing efforts to equip troops.

The air chief said aside equipping troops, several efforts were made to improve welfare of troops and professionalise the air force.

“Professionalism is not just acquisition of aircraft and getting people to fire rockets and bombs. The whole aim is equally to take care of the human beings.

“This is why we embarked on providing officers’ accommodation building to assist in addressing the accommodation needs of this unit (115 SOG) to a large extent.

“Similarly, the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital will assist in addressing secondary and tertiary healthcare needs of personnel and host community,” he said.

Mr Abubakar said the military was doing a lot to ensure that Nigerians were safe to pursue their aspirations without molestation by any individual or group.