Man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating teenager

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a businessman, Agboola Alabi, 24, over alleged rape and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, P. E. Nwaka, ordered Mr Alabi to be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, while the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Mr Nwaka adjourned the case until May 30 for mention.

The accused, who resides at Agbado Ijaye in Lagos, is being tried for rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in December 2017 at his friend’s residence, No. 16 Akilo Close in Agege, near Lagos.

Mr John told the court that the accused lured the girl to his friend’s apartment and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl’s mother discovered that she was growing bigger and decided to take her to hospital for a medical check-up.

“It was at the hospital that she was confirmed to be pregnant.

“When the victim was asked who was responsible for her pregnancy, she said it was Alabi, who raped her sometime in December.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for questioning,’’ the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravenes Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)