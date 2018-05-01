PHOTO NEWS: Workers celebrate May Day nationwide

Pic.26 From left: Chief Olisah Nzemeka, Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB); Mr Harry Udu, Head of Service in Anambra; Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government; Mr Harold Osseke, Deputy Speaker, Anambra House of Assembly; Dr Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor, who represented the Governor; Mr Jerry Nnubia, NLC Chairman; and others during the 2018 May Day celebration in Awka on Tuesday (1/5/18). 02282/1/5/2018 / Patrick Anozie/BJO/NAN
From left: Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo State, Comrade Wale Olojede, Head of Service, Oyo State, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji at the 2018 May Day celebration in Ibadan on Tuesday (1/5/18) 02259/1/5/18/Timothy Adeogodiran/NAN
Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, John Jonah taking salute during a match past to mark 2018 May Day Celebration at the Peace Park, in Yenagoa on Tuesday (1/5/18) 02284/1/5/2018/Mike Agada/ICE/NAN
Members of Tricycle Union during a match past at the 2018 May Day celebration in Ibadan on Tuesday (1/5/18) 00261/1/5/18/Timothy Adeogodiran/NAN
From left: Chairman, Trade Union Congress Oyo State, Comrade Olusola Ogundiran, Oyo State Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan and Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo State, Comrade Wale Olojede at the 2018 May Day celebration in Ibadan on Tuesday (1/5/18) 02260/1/5/18/Timothy Adeogodiran/NAN
Members of United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC) during the 2018 May Day celebration in Lagos on Tuesday (1/5/18) 02275/1/5/2018/Wasiu Zubair/BJO/NAN
From left: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr Akintola Benson; and Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs Folasade Adesoye, during the 2018 May Day celebration in Lagos on Tuesday (1/5/18) 02273/1/5/2018/Kayode Oladapo/BJO/NAN
Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen Shehu Sani in a handshake with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha Ocheni at the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) with them are Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba 02278/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
Workers queuing to enter the Eagle Square venue of the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) 02276/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
From left: Bauchi State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hashimu Gital; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; State Chairman of TUC, Comrade Mohammed Usman; and Head of Services in the State, Alhaji Liman Bello, during the 2018 May Day celebration in Bauchi on Tuesday (1/5/18). 02281/1/5/2018 /Deji Yake/BJO/NAN
Workers march during the 2018 May Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/18). 1/5/2018/Albert Otu/JMH/BJO/NAN
Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PNGSSAN) members march during the 2018 May Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/18). 02274/1/5/2018/Albert Otu/JMH/BJO/NAN
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R); Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige (2nd R); Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha (3trd L); and President of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, during the 2018 May Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/18). 02273/1/5/2018/Albert Otu/JMH/BJO/NAN
Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Katsina State Chapter, Comrade Tanimu Saulawa, presenting some food items to the Director of a ‘Motherless Babies Home’, Malam Abdullahi Bala, during the 2018 May Day celebration in Katsina on Tuesday (1/5/18). 02280/1/5/2018 /Ibrahim Bashir/BJO/NAN
From left: Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Katsina State Chapter, Comrade Tanimu Saulawa; Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State; and Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, during the 2918 May Day celebration in Katsina on Tuesday (1/5/18). 02279/1/5/2018/Ibrahim Bashir/BJO/NAN
From left: Chairman Trade Union Congress, (TUC) Enugu State, Comrade Chukwuma Igbokwe, Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Enugu State, Comrade Nwobodo Chuks, Enugu State Commissioner for Labour, Mr Ogboo Asogwa and Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State during the 2018 May Day Celebration in Enugu on Tuesday (1/5/2018) 02283/1/5/2018/Mike Agada/ICE/NAN
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe (left) and the State Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Maurice Eze during the 2018 May Day cerebration in Enugu, yesterday
R-L: Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, Deputy Governor, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, Governor David Umahi, the NLC CHiarman, Ebonyi State, Leonard Nkah and TUC Chairman, Michael Nwovu during the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki yesterday
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 2018 May Day celebration at the Eagles Square
From left: President Trade Union Congress, (TUC) Comrade Bobboi Kaigama; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Prof Stephen Ocheni at the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) 02277/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria, during the 2018 May Day celebration in Lagos on Tuesday (1/5/18) 02274/1/5/2018/Kayode Oladapo/BJO/NAN
May Day celebration used to illustrate the story
