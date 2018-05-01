May Day: NACA decries unequal treatment of people living with HIV at workplaces‎

Related News

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has expressed concern over what it described as unequal treatment of workers based on their HIV status in the workplace.

“The unequal treatment of workers based on their HIV status in the workplace is a clear breach of their right to gainful employment,” the agency in a statement Monday signed by its Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, said.

The statement which was to mark this year’s Workers Day also explained that a 2012 study of stigma among people living with HIV in Nigeria showed that 26 per cent of those surveyed had lost a job or source of income in the past year due to HIV-related stigma

“The pandemic of HIV/AIDS has become one of the most critical workplace issues in our time. There is clearly a need to protect the rights of people living with HIV while promoting access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support within the workplace,” Mr Aliyu said.

“People living with HIV/AIDS have a fundamental right to work, just like everybody else. Stigma and discrimination are potent threats to this right and they undermine the opportunities for people to obtain decent employment,” he noted.

The agency said it has continued to collaborate with the International Labour Organisation, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and other partners to ensure that employers of labour are aware of and comply with the provisions of the National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS (2013) and the National HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act (2014).

It further called for a speedy implementation of the HIV Workplace Policy and Anti-Discrimination Laws.

The aforementioned Act makes provisions for the prevention of HIV and AIDS-based discrimination and protects the fundamental human rights and dignity of people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS in Nigeria.

The official HIV prevalence by UNAIDS in Nigeria is 3.2 per cent among the adult population, giving a total estimate of 3.4 million Nigerians living with HIV.