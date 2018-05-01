Workers’ Day: RATTAWU, NAWOJ want govt to expedite action on minimum wage

Related News

As Nigerians celebrate the 2018 Workers Day, some media unions have urged the 16-member technical committee on minimum wage inaugurated by the federal government to expedite action on its assignment.

The unions, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, urged the committee to understand the urgency of its assignment to workers and the nation at large.

The theme of the 2018 Workers’ Day is: Role of Labour Movement in National Development: dare to struggle, dare to win.

Adebayo Thomas, the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censor Board, said the implementation of the new minimum wage would ease the problem of poverty facing Nigerian workers.

He, however, commended the government for the success recorded over time by recovering the bad economy it inherited.

“I know that priority of government is the welfare of the masses and I know the government is doing all it can to make every worker happy.

“We need the government to focus more on agriculture and creative arts in other to put back the nation’s economy on the fore front of development.”

Mr Thomas commended media agencies for the reportage of government activities, showcasing the true story of what government has been doing.

Kabir Tsanni, the National President of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) commended the federal government on its commitment in making sure that minimum wage was implemented.

“Our main expectation now is for the government to look into the issue of minimum wage, we are waiting to hear from the government the outcome of their meeting with stakeholders, to make Nigerian workers smile again.

“We workers need to look inward and review our activities and strive to do our best in our primary place of assignment to remain one united family.”

Stella Okoh-Esene, chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT, said that its expectation was for government to look into the issue of minimum wage and media salary without further delay.

“Journalists are seriously suffering we need government to look into the issue of media salary, knowing the various challenges facing journalists on a daily basis,” she said.