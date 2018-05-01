‎May Day: Reps ready to pass minimum wage bill – Dogara

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reiterated the desire of the House to provide a better life for workers, adding that the legislature is still waiting for the executive to forward the bill for an upward review of minimum wage to the National Assembly for passage.

‎In a statement to mark the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration, Mr Dogara said he is not unmindful of the struggles and hardship faced by Nigerian workers in their daily lives, which is why the National Assembly is committed to putting more resources in the hands of workers.

He expressed optimism that the federal government’s committee on minimum wage which is currently conducting public hearings across the six geo-political zones in the country will soon conclude its assignment and a new national minimum wage bill will be transmitted to the parliament by the president.

“On behalf of the entire members of the House of Representatives, I want to use this occasion to, once again, underscore the importance of workers to the growth and prosperity of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“We see the struggles you go through to survive on wages that can barely last through the first week of the month. We see your dedication to doing your bit in ensuring that Nigeria continues to run effectively in spite of unfavourable conditions. We commend your courage, your commitment to service and nation building and urge you to continue supporting government policies and agenda.

“I assure you, on this occasion, that the National Assembly will give expeditious passage to the Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is transmitted by the executive and any other initiative that will promote the welfare of the Nigerian worker. We will support it wholeheartedly,” the speaker stated.