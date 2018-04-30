PHOTOS: BB Naija winner, Miracle, receives N45 million worth of prizes

Related News

The 2018 Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has been presented with N45 million worth of prizes.

The presentation was held at the MultiChoice office in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday.

He was presented with a brand new Hyundai Tucson SUV, a N25 million cheque, home appliances worth N3 millon and a trip to an exotic location for two.

It was followed by a press conference which had the housemates of the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” season in attendance.

All the housemates also received free DSTV premium and one year free subscription.

While receiving his prize, Miracle once again revealed that Aliko Dangote is his role model and reiterated his plans to invest in agriculture.

He also explained that he would fund his commercial pilot training with part of his prize money.

Miracle, who was a force to reckon with when it came to the games and competitions in the BB Naija house, also won N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the Final Wager.

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix, which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina.

The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

An estimate of Miracle’s winnings in cash prize, asset, and in paid vacations adds up to N67.7 million.

See photos from the prize presentation below: