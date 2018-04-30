Man docked for allegedly trying to steal toddler

Related News

A 27-year-old man, Segun Tanimola, who allegedly abducted an 18-month-old baby, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Tanimola, who has no fixed address faces a charge of child-stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the offence was committed on April 20, at Apata Street, Ita Baale in Shomolu near Lagos.

He said that the accused had abducted the 18-month-old daughter of Basirat Junaid, who lodged a complaint at the police station.

The accused was alleged to have whisked her to an unknown destination before he was apprehended.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 277 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, denied bail to the accused and said that he should approach the high court to procure his bail.

She adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.