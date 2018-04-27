APC announces new dates for congresses

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its 2018 Ward, Local Government Areas and State Congresses.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, posted on its site @http://officialapcng.com/apc announced the new dates.

The party had on Wednesday said after the national working committee (NWC) meeting with governors the NWC will review the timetable for congresses and convention following issues raised by some governors during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting the party had released a time table that showed congresses will start May 2 and that the convention will hold May 14.

The new dates are May 5 for ward congresses, Local Government Area (LGA) on May 12 and State congresses May 19.

The date for the National Convention was however not revealed but the party promised to make the announcement in June.