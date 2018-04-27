Imam Imam buried in Abuja

Related News

Imam Imam, the late spokesperson to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has been buried in Abuja.

Mr Imam died Friday morning at Nizamiye Hospital Abuja after a brief illness. He was buried at Apo Cemetery after funeral prayers at An Noor Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Some of those who attended the funeral prayer include Senate President Bukola Saraki; Mr Tambuwal, APC National Vice Chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir; businessman Dahiru Mangal, Director General of National Information Technology Developement Agency, Ali Pantami; and a senator, Kabiru Gaya.

Those who attended the burial also include former chairman of the anti-graft EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu and former minister Aliyu Hong.