19 suspected traffickers escape NAPTIP facility

Suspected traffickers in the custody of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Tuesday escaped from the agency’s detention facility in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The suspects were among others kept in NAPTIP’s custody after they were arrested for alleged trafficking offences.

Multiple sources on Tuesday morning informed PREMIUM TIMES that at least 19 of the suspects escaped from NAPTIP’s facility located at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to the sources, five of them were later rearrested while the remaining 14 are still at large.

The sources said the agency was making arrangements to transfer the suspects to the State Security Services facility, when the detainees broke free.

Although the agency’s spokesperson, Josiah Emerole, denied any knowledge of the incident, sources said security presence was beefed up for some hours, following the escape on Tuesday. The security situation normalised later.

NAPTIP is the Government’s Agency charged with the prevention of all forms of human degradation and exploitation through the use of the nation’s crime prevention and law enforcement resources.

Part of its core objectives include, stamping out human trafficking, liberating and uplifting the vulnerable in the society, especially women and children.

Other roles of NAPTIP include the prevention of dehumanising and exploitative forms of employment for Nigerians, as well as the rehabilitation and effective reintegration of victims into the society.