Ali Sheriff returning to APC

Former national chairman of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Sheriff, will on Thursday return to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, was a founding member of the APC before he defected to the PDP and served as a national chairman.

His tenure in the PDP was controversial leading to the factionalisation of the party.

It took a Supreme Court verdict to declare his opponent, former Kaduna Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as the authentic leader of the PDP.

A top official of the APC confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Sheriff will be visiting the National Secretariat of the party by 12 noon to formally announce his return.

Details to come.

