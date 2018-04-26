IFF2018 (Day 3): Programme kicks off with session on freeing internet space in Africa

Related News

Today, Thursday is the last day of the Internet Freedom Forum 2018, which has been on since Tuesday.

Since it began, the forum has pointed out, and addressed many issues affecting internet users in Africa.

With the aid of experts, the forum addressed issues of internet shutdown, cybercrime laws, fake news, among others.

11.40 am:

How free is the internet space in Africa?

This session was moderated by Koliwe Majama, a Zimbabwean information and communications consultant.

The panelists include: Adeboye Adegoke from Paradigm Initiative; Aisha Jeridi, Executive director of Internet Without Borders; Julie Owono and Wokulira Sebaggala.

The session addressed detailed intelligence on ICT infrastructure and digital economy, policy and landscape, climate of freedom of expression online, surveillance, and intentional network disruptions.

IFF2018: Breakout sessions

10.50 am – Session on using research as a tool to determine if and how companies respect human rights.

The session is organised by Ranking Digital Rights (RDR) and moderated by Jessica Dheere, co-Founder and Executive Director of SMEX.

The discussion centred on the findings of the Ranking Digital Rights 2018 Corporate Accountabiliy Index, which ranks the world’s largest tech companies on their disclosed policies and practices as it affects users’ freedom of expression and privacy.

The aim of the discussion is to see how research can be used as a tool for encouraging companies to respect international hu man rights norms, and how the index methodology can be adapted by researchers and activists to produce regional and local rankings.

One of the panelists, Julie Onowo, explained that some technology companies and network providers do not respect human rights on the internet especially in terms of privacy.

Based on a research she said she did, the terms and conditions for the purchase of SIM cards from Orange, a telecoms company in Senegal, are not accessible to the user. She said they also don’t publish their privacy policy.

She also gave an example of another telecommunications company called Safaricom in Senegal. She said though they (Safaricom) publish their terms and conditions and provisions regarding privacy policy, their publications are “very vague especially on conditions for shutdown”.

When asked if there were changes in how the companies in her research handled user rights to privacy and terms and conditions, Ms Owono said there were improvements as Orange held a Master class on user privacy in Cote d’ivoire and there were engagements with Safaricom.

10.50 am – Digital Inclusion in Africa as the Most Important Right

This session was held simultaneously with the session on research.

It was facilitated by Paradigm Initiative.

The session focused on identifying barriers to greater digital inclusion.

It also recommended ways of overcoming these obstacles towards empowering Africans with the transformational power of ICTs.

12.06 am – Empowering Human Rights Defenders of Digital Era in Africa

This session was facilitated by Amnesty International.

The session addressed the different ways efficient empowerment of activists and freedom fighters in the digital space can be accomplished.