Champions League: Real Madrid secure comeback win against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid on Wednesday became the first team to win 150 matches in the Champions League as the Spanish club secured a 2-1 away victory over Bayern Munich in their first leg semi-final tie at the Allianz Arena.

Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern Munich the lead in the 28th minute before Marcelo and Marco Asensio hit back to give Madrid real advantage going into the second leg.

Bayern could not find a leveller and know they must score at least twice at the Bernabeu on Tuesday to stand a chance of reaching the final for the first time since 2012-13.

Despite not scoring in Tuesday’s game Cristiano Ronaldo has another record to his name as he now has 96 victories in Champions league games – the most in the competition’s history, passing Iker Casillas who has 95.

