Dino Melaye not in handcuffs, in stable condition — Saraki

Senator Dino Melaye is currently in a stable condition at the National Hospital, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said.

Mr Saraki said this after visiting the hospitalised senator on Wednesday.

The Senate earlier stood down all items on its order paper during plenary to visit Mr Melaye after some lawmakers were denied access to him.

Mr Melaye on Tuesday jumped out of a moving police vehicle to resist being taken to Lokoja, an act which landed him in hospital.

The delegation of senators led by Mr Saraki arrived at the National Hospital at about 1.29 pm.

Mr Saraki and other senators present were allowed to visit Mr Melaye at the trauma centre of the hospital.

The visit lasted for about an hour after which Mr Saraki addressed journalists.

He said Mr Melaye is in stable condition and receiving proper treatment.

“After the sitting at the Senate today, we resolved to come here because over 24 hours we have not heard or know about the state of senator Dino.

“We’ve just seen him and he is in intensive care. He’s stable for now. We know he hasn’t eaten for the last 24 hours, we are trying to resolve that, he’s on fluids and he’s being seen by cardiologists, by all specialists.

“As you know he has other (health) issues, he’s asthmatic. We are a bit concerned but for now we thank God he’s stable. We want to thank the management of the National Hospital, the professional and medical staff for what they’ve been able to do.

“As for now, he’s stable, he’s being monitored. We’ll continue to pray for him that he continues to recover.”

Senator Dino Melaye arrived at Zankli Hospital Abuja in a stretcher

On whether Mr Melaye was handcuffed as reported in some media outfits , he replied in the negative.

“He’s not in handcuff,” he said.