Evidence Danish man killed Nigerian wife ‘overwhelming, compelling’ — Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said all is set for the prosecution of a Danish national, Peter Nielsen, who allegedly murdered his Nigerian wife, Zainab, in Lagos on April 5.

Adeniji Kazeem, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said forensic investigation into the matter revealed overwhelming and compelling evidence to the effect that the suspect killed his wife and daughter.

Mr Nielsen, 53, is accused of murdering Zainab, 37, and his three year old daughter, Petra, in their home at Banana Island, Ikoyi.

The Attorney General said a prima facie case (evidence) of murder had already been established against the suspect contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, adding that he would be prosecuted at the High Court of Lagos State for the crime.

“The Office of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on the 19th of April, 2018 issued Legal Advice to the effect that a prima facie case of murder Contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 has been established against the suspect, Peter Nielsen (M) – a Danish National,” said Mr Kazeem.

“The suspect is therefore to stand trial; before the High Court of Lagos State for the murder of his Nigerian wife and 3 year old daughter.

“There is overwhelming and compelling evidence both forensic and direct eye witness account showing without doubt that the victims were killed by the suspect. There is also evidence that there was a history of domestic violence against the victim by the suspect.”

Giving background of the case, Mr Kazeem recalled that after news of the alleged murder broke, the police swung into action and conducted investigation, while the case file was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

The police had released a preliminary report on April 8th stating that the violence that led to the death of the deceased persons started in the couple’s bedroom but the bodies were dragged to the kitchen.

Last week, the police released an autopsy report showing that the Danish national’s wife died from trauma suffered as a result of the impact on her head.

“On the 5th /6th April, 2018, the people of Lagos State woke up to the news that a mother and daughter – Zainab Nielsen and Petra Nielsen were allegedly murdered in their residence at Banana Island, Lagos,” Mr Kazeem continued.

“The matter was reported at the nearest Police State and the Nigeria Police immediately began an indepth investigation into the case.

“On the 10th of April, 2018 the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police Force ‘D’ Department (CID) Panti, Yaba forwarded the duplicate case file of their investigations to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for legal advice,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said the trial of Mr Nielsen would commence at the High Court as soon as the case is assigned to trial.