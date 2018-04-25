IFF2018 (Day 2): PTCIJ launches fact-checking partnership

Related News

Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) on Tuesday commenced a partnership with the Paradigm Initiative on Dubawa, its fact-checking arm.

The process was initiated at the ongoing Internet Freedom Forum (IFF) in Abuja, which PREMIUM TIMES is a partner.

The founder of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan, described the partnership as a means to enhance the combat against fake news towards and during the 2019 election.

He also described the Dubawa project as a proactive one that ensures fake news do not become an excuse for internet shutdown.

The IFF aims to bring to the fore global issues around internet rights especially in Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the second day of the event.

10.15 a.m- Opening Session

The second day of the Internet Freedom Forum started with a short session. Issues raised on Tuesday were reiterated and discussed further.

Other issues raised were privacy policies, cybercrime and the lack of data protection agencies in Africa.

11.30 a.m.- Tea Break

Shortly after the session, participants went on a tea break.

11.40 a.m – Breakout Sessions

After the tea break, two sessions on cybercrime laws and freedom of expression commenced. The sessions were tagged: Protecting the rights of journalists and activists online; and Advancing human rights in the era of big data technology.

11. 40 a.m. – Session on Cybercrime

Two panelists, Lucy Freeman from Media Legal Defence Initiative (MLDI) and Olumide Babalola, a Nigerian lawyer discussed cybercrime laws and freedom of expression, as well as protecting the rights of journalists and activists online.

Ms Freeman, on freedom of expression online, said the internet is a place where the minority feels safe to express themselves, “therefore their rights need to be protected”.

She said if the right to freedom of expression online is protected, “the rights of the minority are also being protected”.

On how journalists can defend themselves while the fight for the reform of cybercrime laws is ongoing, Mr Babalola said it is easier to fight a bill before it becomes a law.

“The Cybercrime Act has been on since 2011. There is hardly anything journalists can do, aside to stop writing,” he said

He described the law as a ready made tool to surpress anything someone “up there” finds offensive.

He concluded by saying the law is barbaric and “should not stand in the 21st century”.

12.50 p.m – Session on Positive Rights Legislation in Africa: Replicating the DRF Bill

This session was facilitated by Paradigm Initiative.

This session was aimed at discussing the importance of positive rights legislation in the development of digital rights.

Positive rights refer to rights that mandate a person to do certain things as opposed to refraining from them.

An overview of the session showed that most legislation in Africa which address the development and use of digital platforms and internet facilities are ”cautionary and restraining”.

It showed that the focus of legislation is on the possible crimes and ills arising from such interaction, and then going ahead to forbid them.

The panelists on this session include, Yasmine Bilikis, a writer from Sierra leone; John Edokpolo, a Lead Commercial Attorney at Microsoft; Nan Nwachukwu among others.

Mr Edokpolo explained that although Nigeria already has a Digital Rights and Freedom (DRF) Bill, certain factors like data privacy have not been fully addressed in the bill.

“If you want foreign direct investments in technology, you need to have a good data privacy law.

“It would help if businesses can help government see the economic benefits of having positive legislation around digital rights. The job should not be left to civil society organisations alone,” he said.

Discussions arround Nigeria setting and keeping up the pace for positive rights regulation in Africa were embarked upon the panelists

Other issues discussed include the timing in the passing of technology-related bills as new technolocal innovations keep manifesting and the government needs to follow suit on the laws that will guide the implementation of these.

Ms Bilikis addressed how enlightenment on the part of the government can enable Sierra Leone embrace putting in place a DRF Bill.

1.50 p.m. – Lunch

Participants engaged themselves in informal discussions over lunch.