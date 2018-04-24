Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s brother dumps PDP

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, now has an opposition in his half brother, Olanipekun Oluwayose, who announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

The politician said he was leaving the PDP for the Action Democratic Party (ADP) because he could no longer bear the continued impoverishment of Ekiti people by the Ayo Fayose administration.

Mr Oluwayose’s declaration came at his home town, Afao-Ekiti, as the ADP’s governorship aspirant, Segun Adewale, arrived the community for his campaign mobilisation.

He said that he dumped the PDP because of the failure of his brother whom he accused of making Ekiti people poorer than when he assumed office.

He described Mr Fayose’s continuity agenda of working for his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, as “an attempt to prolong the sufferings of Ekiti people and hold them in servitude”

According him, although he has a blood tie with the governor, his conscience could not be reconciled with “the directionless situation facing the state.”

“How can I ignore the pains that unpaid wages have brought on our people?” Mr Oluwayose said.

“If we want a better society, we must not let our relationship allow us to hold us back from standing by what is right.

“My decision to dump PDP for ADP is borne out of my patriotism for Ekiti that works for everyone.

“Ekiti is in shambles and we must embrace the right ideas that can take us out from the current economic and social doldrums.

“Let me make something clear here, I think today is the first time I’m meeting him (Adewale) but I have heard a lot about his capacity and resolve to turn a hopeless situation into an endless opportunity.

“We need someone of his standing to bring to bear his experience and discipline to the resuscitation of our social and economic values.”

Mr Oluwayose pledged his commitment to the success of Mr Adewale’s aspiration in Afao-Ekiti and the state as a whole at the July 14 poll, vowing to resist any attempt to manipulate the votes of the people.

Mr Adewale, on his part, welcomed Mr Oluwayose and his supporters to the ADP, saying the party had become a movement being joined by Ekiti residents on daily basis.

The aspirant said the party would provide good governance, create jobs and attract investment to Ekiti to make it a model state in Nigeria.