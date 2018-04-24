Drama as suspected rapist ‘bolts’ from court

Related News

A mild drama played out at the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Special Offences Court as an accused, Edwin Igbafe, in a bid to evade arraignment, bolted from the premises of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Igbafe, a 31-year-old teacher, was to be arraigned for defiling and impregnating his 16-year-old student (name withheld) in 2015.

When the case was called, Mr Igbafe, who is on bail from the Magistrate Court for the alleged offence, did not come forward to the dock.

I. Solarin, the State Prosecutor, who was visibly worried, told the court: “I saw Igbafe and his mother in court and even spoke

with them before proceedings started.”

Mr Igbafe also did not have any legal representation in court.

Following the development, an infuriated judge, Sybil Nwaka, ordered that the courthouse guards search for the runaway defendant.

Gbenga Alagbe, a member of the prosecution team, went out is search of Mr Igbafe and his mother while the judge stood down

the case to hear other cases.

When Mr Alagbe returned, he informed the court that he had searched the courthouse and could not find the defendant.

The judge then revoked Mr Igbafe’s bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

“In view of the absence of the defendant, a bench warrant is issued and his sureties must show cause.”

NAN reports that according to the charge sheet, Mr Igbafe committed the offence sometime in September 2014 at No. 6, Adeola St., Ijesha, Surulere, Lagos.

He allegedly defiled his 16-year-old student and the alleged sexual encounter with the underage student resulted in a pregnancy.

The offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 which attracts life imprisonment.

The case has been adjourned until May 15 for arraignment.