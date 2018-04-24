NDLEA prosecutes 39 suspects in Lagos in three months — Official

Related News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command, says it has prosecuted no fewer than 39 suspects between January 2018 and March 2018.

Lawal Opeloyeru, Principal Staff Officer, Operations and Intelligence of the agency, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

“We have prosecuted no fewer than 39 suspects this year alone. That is Lagos State Command alone.

“They were convicted and some of them were serving their terms of imprisonment in Kirikiri.

“The dangers of drugs are very clear to everybody. Drugs kill; they disrupt the peace and security of the nation.

“So the advice is that everybody should join hands with NDLEA to make sure that we rid the country of the menace of illicit drugs.

“We are considering constituting a joint operation with the Nigeria Customs Service so that every agency will bring its experience and expertise to bear on efforts to beat these criminals.

“The issue of seizing substances like this without apprehending the owner is not good for prosecution.

“So we will work together to ensure that when we have a situation like this arises, those who are connected to it are arrested. “

He alleged that some of the illicit drugs were from Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria.

He added that the agency was working closely with other neighbouring countries to stop the smuggling of such drugs.

Mr Opeloyeru said the agency would deepen collaboration with customs to end the smuggling of illicit drugs.