Tinubu congratulates Oyegun, others over APC convention committee

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the party over the inauguration of a convention committee that will oversee its congresses across the country.

In a statement through his media office on Monday, Mr Tinubu said the APC embarking on the congresses “against all odds” is a way of building a truly democratic political party.

“I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Congresses/Convention Committee of our party, the All Progressives Convention, just inaugurated to take charge of the conduct of the forthcoming congresses and national convention,” Mr Tinubu said.

“Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who is the chairman of the committee, is a man reputed to be of high character and integrity.

“Working with other members of the committee, I’m persuaded that our party would conduct hitch-free congresses at all levels and the national convention.”

John Odigie-Oyegun, the APC national chairman, inaugurated a 68-member convention committee on Monday ahead of the May 14th party convention.

At the event which took place in Abuja, Mr Odigie-Oyegun urged the committee to ensure a level playing field for anybody who wanted to aspire to any executive position in the party.

“I am passing the buck over to toy today, at the end of this exercise, I want to see a reunited APC under whatever leadership your exercise brings up,” Mr Odigie-Oyegun said.

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman

In his statement, Mr Tinubu said the APC is embarking on the congresses against all odds.

“This is the way to go if we are desirous of building and upholding a truly democratic political party. Our ultimate goal should be the greater interest of the party,” he said.

“I believe that all members of our party are high in expectation that the committee would perform its assignment without fear or favour through which our party can be great again.”