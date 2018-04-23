New minimum wage will determine Corps members’ allowance – DG

Related News

Sulaiman Kazaure, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the increase in corps members monthly allowance would be determined by the new national minimum wage ”when it takes effect.”

The official said this on Monday while fielding questions from journalists newsmen shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

According to him, “our efforts to ensure that the monthly allowance of the corps members is increased have yielded a very good result following series of discussion with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.”

Mr Kazaure added that the N18,800 paid to them is grossly inadequate to cater for their needs during the mandatory one year service to the nation.

The federal government had set-up a committee to look into the upward review of the minimum wage which he said will also determine the increase of the corps members’ allowance.

“We have been assured that when the new minimum wage takes effect, also the corps members allowance will be reviewed upward,” Mr Kazaure assured.

The NYSC DG also disclosed that 82,000 corps members were deployed nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ orientation course across various states except those with security challenges.

In his remarks, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the corps members to shun all acts capable of denting the image of the scheme or which would sour their relationship with the camp officials.

“You are to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline at all times, that would undoubtedly lead you to succeed in your entire life,” Mr Ganduje said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NYSC Coordinator in Kano, Ladan Baba said no fewer than 2,487 corps members were registered in the camp, comprising 1,289 males and 1,198 females.

Mr Baba added that the corps members since the beginning of the three-week orientation had been adapting to the various activities in the camp and have behaved well.