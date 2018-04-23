Nigerian govt investigator says all illegally-acquired funds, properties will be recovered

Related News

Victor Uwajeh, Special Investigator, Presidential Panel for Recovery of Public Properties, has assured that Federal Government will recover all properties and funds illegally acquired by Nigerian politicians outside the country.

He gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja, and said the cronies and allies of such politicians would also be brought to book, no matter the jurisdiction.

“We will trace and return all tax payers’ funds and ill-gotten properties stolen from the commonwealth of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mr Uwajeh maintained that the war on corruption was a collective one, adding that the co-operation of the judiciary and the National Assembly was critical to achieve a positive result.

“The war against corruption is a tough one, but we are tested professionals that are immune to blackmail and intimidation.

“With the cooperation of the judiciary, National Assembly and all Nigerians, we will make Nigeria a better society to live in.’’

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for waging war against corruption in the country, noting his relentless effort had yielded great success in curbing corruption and impunity in the country.

The investigator stated that under Buhari’s administration, it was no longer business as usual as looting had become unattractive while the rate of acquiring foreign assets had dropped drastically. (NAN)