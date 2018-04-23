Underage voting: Make your findings public, PDP tells INEC

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public its findings on underage voters in various states, particularly Kano and Katsina.

The opposition party also asked INEC to stop covering up “atrocities” allegedly being suppressed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

In a statement it issued on Monday, PDP said its investigation reveals that beyond underage voters, the INEC panel discovered other atrocities, which the APC and agents of the Presidency had been suppressing.

Following public outcry that greeted videos and photos of underage voting said to have been shot during the Kano council elections, INEC set up a fact-finding committee to look into the situation.

INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who announced the committee said it will investigate the allegation of under-aged voters who voted using the commission’s register.

The PDP had questioned the scope of the inquest, which excluded Katsina State from the probe, despite alleged “vast” evidence of underage voters in both Kano and Katsina states and rejected the committee as its members were all INEC members.

The chairman of the committee, Abubakar Nahuce, later said its findings had not revealed any evidence of underage voting.

Mr Yakubu who recieved the report of the committee promised that INEC would “consider and share the details with the public in due course.”

The PDP also made reference to its allegation that INEC planned to create additional 30,000 illegal polling units to manipulate the 2019 election, which the commission had issued a statement to deny.

“We are aware that the investigation unearthed a multitude of underage voters, particularly in Kano and Katsina, but that INEC has been instructed by the APC and the Presidency cabal to conceal the atrocity, which they plan to use to rig the 2019 presidential election for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are also aware of the manipulations in INEC’s computer data centre, which has been handed over to a compromised official known to be related to President Buhari.

“Only last week, Nigerians were stunned by revelations that INEC under Prof. Yakubu is plotting to create 30,000 illegal polling centres in soft and compromised areas through which they plan to allocate free votes for President Buhari. This is in addition to plots to compromise other voting processes including the card readers to favour the APC.”

The party urged Nigerians and the international community to note the various “attempts” by INEC to conceal the underage voters, particularly, in Kano and President Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

“When the issue first came to the public domain, the APC issued a staunch defence while INEC blamed Kano state government. The commission had to back down to institute an inquest when confronted with facts showing that it registered the minors.

“Nigerians may recall that when we challenged the veracity of the preliminary report with documentary evidence, INEC promised to make public its final findings, but has refused to do so since the end of the inquest.

“We charge Prof. Yakubu to find the strength to resist the pressure by the APC and its Presidency or quit the office, as they will definitely put him on collusion course with Nigerians, who are already anxious about this election and are ready to stiffly resist anything short of credible, free and fair polls.”