Man arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old

A 29-year-old man, Soji Ogunrinola, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The accused, popularly called ‘bulldozer,’ was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

He allegedly committed the offence at Ogiri Ojule village in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint by Monsuru Badmus, the stepfather of the victim, who reported at Odeda Police Station that the suspect raped the girl who came for holiday in the village.

The complainant told the police that the accused threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone of her ordeal.

He said the mother of the girl noticed blood stains on her clothes which made her question her daughter on what she noticed.

“The victim explained the whole thing to her mother and the threat of the suspect on her life.

“The mother who knows the suspect to be a thug in the village alerted her husband and the man quickly reported to the police,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

He said the suspect was subsequently arrested and that he later confessed to the crime.

Mr Oyeyemi said the victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, for medical examination‎.

The police cautioned parents and guardians to be mindful of their wards.